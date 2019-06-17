Police said she has several broken bones and is in stable condition at Richmond hospital

PRINCE GEORGE — Police are asking for information from anyone who may have seen a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon that severely injured a bicyclist.

Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the incident occurred around noon Sunday in the 20500 block of South Crater Road — U.S. Route 301 — near John's Road in the county's southern end. Grochmal said the unidentified woman was heading north when she was hit from behind. The force of the crash broke the rear tire of the bicycle and threw the cyclist to the shoulder of the highway.

Grochmal said there was no evidence the driver of the vehicle ever stopped.

The woman was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. Grochmal said Monday afternoon that the victim has several broken bones and is listed in stable condition.

The posted speed limit along that stretch of South Crater Road is 55 mph. Grochmal said typically, police have not had many issues in the area where the accident occurred.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about it can contact the Prince George Police at (804) 722-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.