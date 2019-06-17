KEYSER - The 46th annual West Virginia Eastern Panhandle Regional High School Science Fair was held this spring on the campus of West Virginia University Potomac State College.



Eleven different schools from six counties participated, including: Frankfort, Petersburg, Spring Mills, Musselman, Keyser, Hedgesville, Pendleton, Washington, Union Educational Complex, Jefferson, and East Hardy.

Second place awards went to Emma Craddock, for her project Yeast, in the category of Microbiology; and Autumn Russell, for her project Star Light, Star Bright, in the category of Physics and Astronomy.

Presenters included PSC assistant professor of biology Viktor Frazier, who presented a workshop on "The Importance of Blood Typing," and instructor of computer information systems Josiah Rawlings, who presented a workshop on "The Role of the OSI Model in Cybersecurity."

Projects were judged by 30 volunteers from colleges, businesses, etc. including representatives from Potomac State College, Frostburg University, Verso Corporation, Northrop Grumman, WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, Mineral County Schools, Piney Valley of Keyser, Appalachian Environmental Laboratory, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Protection, WV Division of Highways, Footprints in the Sand Counseling Services, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, WVU Fire Service Extension, Walmart Pharmacy, and D & L Coal Company.

The fair is sponsored by Potomac State College, and the eight county school systems of Region 8. Co-directors of the fair are Dr. Jay Badenhoop, chemistry professor at the college; Pat Mason and Gary Kalbaugh, retired educators from Mineral County; Kelli Wilson, assistant director of curriculum and instruction in Mineral County; and Joyce Hobbs, secondary specialist in Berkeley County.