SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — An Ettrick Village meeting is being held tonight, June 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Ettrick-Matoaca Branch Library, 4501 River Road.

According to a statement released by the CCE, this event recognizes Rev. Delano Douglas "for his great leadership in CCE. His vision has provided clear pathways for success in Ettrick for its citizens and the village well into the future."

Village residents and friends are invited to join the CCE "for a warm farewell that is too soon."

For more information, contact Linda Cheives, CCE member, (804) 504 5698, lindamaec@yahoo.com