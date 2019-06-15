A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for the Major Kevin Clegg Trail System at the Eastwood Recreation Complex in Ravenswood.

The Kevin Clegg Trail System is Ravenswood’s newest park and boats 170 acres and roughly six miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, said Katrena Ramsey, parks and recreation superintendent.

Ravenswood’s Board of Parks and Recreation held an intimate and meaningful ceremony remembering the life and spirit of Major Kevin Clegg, to whom the park is dedicated.

Clegg was an Air Force officer who graduated from RHS in 1990. He was an avid outdoorsman until his passing in 2016.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess spoke and was thanked by BOPARC for allowing the process of transforming this park to come to fruition.

Through the efforts of BOPARC members Joe Marra and Jeff Weiss, the Jackson County BOE leased the property to the city so that BOPARC could make this Ravenswood’s newest park.

Also during the ceremony, a sincere and heartfelt tribute was given by Clegg’s friend, Bob Winebrenner. His words were impactful as they conveyed the spirit and passion personified by Clegg, said Brian McCommon, BOPARC president.

BOPARC also thanked all of the volunteers who blazed trails, Scouts Riley Curfman and Davy Ramsey, Jackson County Commissioner Mike Randolph, Coach Jason Jackson and members of the Ravenswood High School football team, Joel Ramsey, JW Landscaping, Jackson Signs (Mark McComas), Rodney Smith and Trey Morgan.

Most importantly however, everyone thanked the Clegg family for allowing them to honor Kevin, McCommon said.

McCommon said not only does the city expect the Major Kevin Clegg Trail System to benefit locals, but they’ve already seen hikers and mountain bikers come from Charleston, Parkersburg, and Athens. So, to a small degree, the city also expects some economic impact.

Most importantly though, BOPARC wants to see those in Jackson County enjoy the trails, McCommon and Ramsey said.