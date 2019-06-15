PRINCE GEORGE — Prince George is on the search of a new county attorney after Steve Micas recently announced his retirement.

Micas' last day will be in July, nine years after starting his job here.

He came to the county in July 2010 expecting to work part time for several years and ended up working full time for nine years.

“So obviously I enjoyed the work,” he commented.

With no set plans for taking on another full job, Micas said, “I will definitely retire from full-time work but may help some friends on individual matters related to local government.”

Micas worked on several initiatives in the county including updating codes and modernizing policies.

“I have always thought that a county attorney is most effective when not visible or the center of attention so I feel that my best work has been done quietly,” the former Chesterfield County attorney said. “For example, we have had great success in personnel matters and in modernizing the county practices in Freedom of Information, conflict of interest, regional relationships, code enforcement, adoption of ordinances and risk management.”

Micas also worked on the adoption of rules of procedure for the Board of Supervisors that he says has helped in allowing the board to do the public’s business openly and professionally so that inevitable disagreements are resolved without rancor.

While an advertisement has been sent out to the fill the position and applications are open until filled, county leaders say Micas will be missed.

“I can’t even begin to explain all the things he has done for the county, Board of Supervisors Chairman Donald Hunter said. “He had the experience and wealth of knowledge in government law and the business aspect that we could rely on."

He added, “With his world of knowledge there were so many things he had a part of that people don’t even know about.”

Hunter said he always sought Micas’ advice and could always trust his judgement and experience.

While Micas is not a native of the county and did not move to Prince George for the position, he felt a warm welcome from those who live and work here.

“Prince George citizens have been welcoming and kind which is not always expected for an attorney. I have been uplifted by the civic responsibility, patriotism, tradition of hard work and just general decency of all the citizens of PG, attributes that are unfortunately uncommon in today’s world,” he said, noting that there was nothing bad he could say about where he has worked for the past nine years. “I will miss the professional relationships that have flourished over the years but will not miss commuting on ... 95.”

Adrienne Wallace is editor of the Hopewell Herald-Prince George Post and the County Register, both papers affiliated with The Progress-Index.