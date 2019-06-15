Dinwiddie High School graduates nearly 300 in Class of 2019

ETTRICK — The Navy Nation offered diplomas to 293 beaming graduates on Friday at VSU's Multipurpose Center, with hundreds more proud family members, faculty and friends (and a few air horns) to cheer them on.

Dinwiddie High School Principal Randall Johnson took the stage first to recognize the honor graduates, a cohort of almost two dozen seniors with grade point averages of 4.0 or higher.

Among them, Salutatorian Christina Harris addressed her fellow classmates with reminders to respect and appreciate those individuals who helped them get to where they are now, including parents, guardians and faculty.

“Last but not least, the person that should receive the most credit is each of us. We sat through long classes and completed numerous hours of homework; for some of us, right after getting home from practice, games or work,” said Harris. “No matter what got each of us here, this day unites all of us.”

Senior Class President Arnold Jarvis offered reflections for the graduating class, beginning with his elementary school experience when he first moved from England to Dinwiddie. "We survived crazy internet fads, silly bands, and even the Pacer test, and before we knew it, we were across the street into high school. As a group of wide-eyed freshmen we were stunned by the expansiveness and walked into the wrong classroom far too many times to count. But before we knew it, it was like a second home, and for four years, we cheered on our football team, attended pep rallies, and cursed every single research paper we got assigned,” said Jarvis. “Through all the homework and all the stress, we can finally say, ‘Mama, I made it.’ You'll always have a special place in our hearts, and we will always bleed navy.”

Graduating first in her class with a GPA of 4.713 and a laundry list of achievements and organizations, Valedictorian Vadaysha Jefferson gave words of advice to the graduates. “A wise man once told me, ‘Do what you’re good at, not what will make you money; because no one gets paid for doing what they’re bad at,’” said Jefferson. “Persistence is the key to being successful in life. For instance, no one gets a six-pack from exercising just one time. I know from firsthand experience.”

Senior Class Treasurer Mandie Cox presented the Class of 2019’s class gift to Dinwiddie High School, which includes charging stations, a digital message board, and startup funds for the Comfort Closet.

“The digital message board in the cafeteria will be used to keep students up-to-date on current events and school announcements,” said Cox. “Starting next year, the DHS Comfort Closet will be used to provide students in need with access to daily accessories. The Class of 2019 hopes that these gifts will benefit all future classes.”

One by one, each graduate took the stage to receive their diplomas, with some strutting across the stage, raising their diplomas high, and hitting a dance move.

Accepting the Class of 2019, Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston emphatically reminded the graduates, “Should you ever need your Dinwiddie family, we are always here to champion you … You are, and will always be, a part of Navy Nation.”

Leilia Magee can be reached at 804-722-5154 or lmagee@progress-index.com.