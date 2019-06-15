A Ravenswood woman has been charged with setting fire to her residence on Brooklyn Lane.

Nataliya Nikolaevna Shaffer, 41, 380 Brooklyn Lane, Ravenswood, was charged with a felony count of arson.

Deputy West Virginia Fire Marshal Jason Baltic was assigned to investigate a fire June 8 at Shaffer’s Brooklyn Lane residence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court.

Deputy S.C. Fisher of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance at the residence and, while en route, was informed that the structure was now on fire. When he arrived, Fisher reported heavy smoke coming from the home with flames coming out of the rear of the dwelling.

Fisher stated he found Shaffer in the yard behind the house. When Fisher attempted to speak with Shaffer, she allegedly began yelling and screaming that she set the fire because someone had taken her children but they were not going to take her house, according to the complaint.

Shaffer allegedly attempted to elude Fisher, and he had to take her to the ground and place her in handcuffs, the complaint states.

In an interview with Baltic, Shaffer allegedly said she flicked ashes from her cigarette in the laundry room and on the couch in another room.

Baltic also interviewed a witness who was at the fire scene. The witness stated she came to the residence to pick up some items. However, Shaffer allegedly became uncooperative and attempted to physically harm the woman, according to the complaint.

The witness later reported seeing smoke coming from the residence, according to the complaint.