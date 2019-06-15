“A Class Act” is becoming a tradition connected with the Fourth of July Celebration in Ripley. It serves as an all-class reunion for Ripley High graduates, spouses and friends.

The 2019 Class Act begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Everyone is invited.

“The Fourth of July Celebration also is a big reunion for the community,” said Mayor Carolyn Rader. She chairs the town’s Independence celebration and is past president of the Ripley High Alumni Association.

“Several of our graduating classes choose to have their class reunions around the Fourth,” she explained. “A Class Act is an opportunity for everyone to get together, meet their friends and have a good time.”

“Back in the Day” is providing entertainment. The Morgantown-based 5-member show band specializes in tunes from the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s.

The Alumni Association is selling t-shirts and memberships at the event. It costs $5 per year to join. The group funded six $1,000 scholarships to 2019 graduates.

New officers were recently elected. They are comprised of President Bonnie Ludtman (Class of ’74); Vice President Elaine Pannell (’75); Secretary Kathy Marlow (’69); Treasurer Larry Chancey (’74); and Treasurer-Elect Debbie Goodson (’75).

Executive officers are Rader (’66), Melissa Hatcher (’74) and Dallas Skeen (’60).

Several activities are planned this fall including participation in the Jackson County Community Foundation Charity Challenge, staffing the concession stand at a home football game, hosting Bingo, and an indoor tailgate prior to the Oct. 18 RHS Homecoming Game.

Meetings are 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the office of the Jackson County Board of Education. The next meeting is July 8.