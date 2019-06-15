After 2 years, city appoints Sandra Robinson to replace Stefan Calos who gave his notice in July 2017

HOPEWELL — After two years, the City of Hopewell has come to a majority vote to hire a new city attorney. Stefan Calos originally resigned from the position in July 2017 but agreed to stay until the city hired his replacement.

On a 5-2 vote earlier this month, City Council appointed Sandra Robinson as the new city attorney. She is currently the county attorney for Louisa County, but is expected in Hopewell at the end of this month.

Robinson has a bachelor's degree in English and business administration and earned her law degree at Washington and Lee University. She has served as the county attorney for Louisa and Culpepper counties, and started her own law firm in Richmond named Robinson Law and Consulting P.C.

Also she served as the chief legal council for Doug Wilder when he was mayor of Richmond.

The two councilors who voted against Robinson's appointment were Deborah Randolph (Ward 1) and Johnny Partin (Ward 3).

“Councilor Randolph and I voted against the appointment, not because she wasn’t qualified, but because she wouldn’t move to Hopewell,” Partin said. “Both Councilor Randolph and I agreed that she was by far the most qualified individual for this position, but we believe that top level leadership positions should require residency within the city.”

Randolph conducted a survey on Facebook to poll residents to get their thoughts on any residency requirements.

Some of those survey responses include a statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Newman who suggested council should have hired someone who is willing to live within the city limits as he believed they would be more likely to care about the citizens and the betterment of Hopewell overall.

Randolph said she could not vote yes for this hiring, since Robinson will not be living in Hopewell as Charter requires.

In a phone interview, Councilor Brenda Pelham explained why she voted in favor of hiring the new city attorney.

“She will be the first city attorney in my 15 years that has come to Hopewell with municipal experience,” she said, explaining that in the past others have come to Hopewell and received on-the-job training though they had the required law qualifications."

Pelham offered her reasoning on the residency issue.

“Residency has always been an important issue for me, and previously I voted against this candidate because of that,” Pelham noted. “But I feel in 15 years we have lost good, qualified candidates, and I voted in favor of her hiring because it will benefit the city of Hopewell. Citizens won’t be disappointed if she lives up to her resume.”

Calos submitted his resignation nearly two years ago citing “the abuse that has been inflicted upon this office by some city councilors.”

He sent a letter to City Council, citing several incidents that occurred during his tenure as part of a larger pattern of circumstances “that have made it untenable” for him to continue in his role as city attorney, a position he has held since 2015.

“When I began in the city attorney’s office in 2015, I vowed to myself not to let what happened with my predecessors happen to me,” Calos wrote in the memo. “At that time, there had been three prior occupants of the office in barely as many years. I wanted to bring stability back to the office, and felt — and continue to feel — that the combination of me and Sands Anderson was the perfect solution for the city.”

Prior to Calos’ hiring in June 2015, Thomas Lacheney served as the city’s attorney twice, once in an interim capacity, and David Fratarcangelo served in the role once. Both men also resigned.

Adrienne Wallace is editor of the Hopewell Herald-Prince George Post and the County Register, both affiliated with The Progress-Index.