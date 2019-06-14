COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The community is invited to participate in the city library's 2019 Summer Learning Program from June 17-July 31. Weekly events include animal programs, theatre, cooking, music, storytelling, STEM events and more.

Participants will complete Challenge cards, qualifying them to win books and other prizes. Youth through the age of 18 are invited to enjoy a free fresh lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m., between June 17-July 31.

The program kicks off on June 17 at 11 a.m. with a STEM show - Science Tellers: "Aliens Escape from Earth!"

If you have questions or desire additional information, contact Chantal Emerson at aemersonc@colonialheightsva.gov