PIEDMONT - During the Piedmont City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, mayor Ben Smith initiated a discussion about Pearl Street, the area that was damaged in February when excessive rain caused the roadway to be partially washed away.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

He said that the condition of Pearl Street “is bad,” and no type of assistance for repairs has yet to happen.

Smith said the slide has affected the amount of usable roadway on Pearl Street, and, “There is only about eight feet of passable road.”

He wants to try “in good faith” to make repairs on the roadway and told the council members that he will be using 275-gallon barrels with wire cages to be placed down on the banks of the road.

Saying the placement of the barrels could “prevent the road from sliding more,” Smith added, “I don’t know if this will work.”

He wants to try this method to show the county government, “We are trying to fix the road.”

Smith named the three county commissioners and Lynn Phillips from the governor’s office as being involved with this project, “But no promise of any money yet.””

Council member Susie Clark asked, “At this point, will a firetruck fit on Pearl Street?” and Smith answered with one word and that was, “No.”

Smith acknowledged that Piedmont was not the only community in the state to have this type of situation with washed-out roadways, however, Clark said, “But that is the only way in and out for the residents living down Pearl Street.”

Smith will be making a trip to Charleston next week to continue to seek funding for Pearl Street, and he said, “This is a must.”

In other business for Piedmont, commissioner Rick Butler told the council members that a local resident had contacted him about the usage of his empty lot that could be available for the community.

The lot is located diagonally from the city building and was at one time the location of Red Boal’s store.

Butler said the owner of the lot mentioned the area was not for sale, but Piedmont could use it for parking and would have to take care of the lot.

Clark asked if Piedmont would be liable if an accident happened on the lot.

Butler said that he too was concerned with the liability issues, while mayor Smith said about the lot, “There is more liability that we would have to take on.”

The Piedmont council members agreed to decline the offer.