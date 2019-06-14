KEYSER - It's not too late to bring your best furry friend out to Mineral County's Bark for Life Saturday at Keyser's Brooks Park.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - It’s not too late to bring your best furry friend out to Mineral County’s Bark for Life Saturday at Keyser’s Brooks Park.

Hosted by the Mineral Daily News Tribune and chaired by staff writer Barbara High, Bark for Life is a chance for all those dog moms and dads out there to partner up with their furbabies and help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Bark for Life is the News Tribune’s team participating in Mineral County Relay for Life. This is the second year the hometown newspaper has sponsored the canine-centered event; last year they earned a “Rising Star” status for raising over $1,000.

The volunteers with Bark for Life will also be participating in the main Relay for Life event slated for Saturday, June 22, at the South End Track.

Bark for Life gets underway at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the big pavilion at Brooks Park (former South End), and will feature all sorts of fun contests (Best Dressed and Best Wagging Tail were two of the favorites last year!), games, prizes and raffles.

A dog show will be the highlight of the event, and those attending with their furry friends are encouraged to dress them up in their finest for the parade around the park.

Area businesses and individuals are donating a number of prizes for pet- and human-friendly gift baskets to be raffled off, and some of the prizes include dog toys, gift certificates from area restaurants and more. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets for the raffles will be sold at both Bark for Life and Relay for Life, and the winners will be pulled and announced at the conclusion of Relay. In between the events, tickets will also be available at the News Tribune office and are just $1 each or six for $5.

In addition, participants may do their own fund raising prior to Bark for Life, and bring the money to Bark for Life that day. The dog raising the most money will receive a medal. First, second and third places are available.

A Bark for Life team may consist of one adult and one or two dogs, and the registration fee is $15. You may register Saturday morning at the event.

All dogs must be kept on a leash and under control.



