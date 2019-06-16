ELK GARDEN – Needed updates to the Mountain Top Public Service District (PSD) have Elk Garden officials reaching out for help.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

“Now is the time to start on this,” said mayor Marian Droppleman as Joe Harvey of Mountain Top PSD detailed work needed in the area.

“We needed to do an upgrade of our plant,” he said, adding that the PSD is hoping to upgrade the lines in Elk Garden, which are the oldest in the system.

“We’ve had quite a few leaks in recent weeks,” Harvey said.

The last time a major project was completed, Mountain Top received a matching grant and Harvey is hoping to get some free money this time.

“We try to keep our rates low,” he said. “We’re in the lower half of rates in the state. The rates aren’t high enough to be looked at.”

“If we can get a matching grant like last time, rates won’t go up as much,” he added, explaining that the water rates may come down, but the sewer rates will go up.

Harvey said they have two more miles of lines to do in the town to finish it and have fire protection throughout the town.

He added that the 2.5 miles of line coming into the Elk Garden needed upgraded.

“It’s been treating us well,” he said, noting that the pressure valves have been replaced.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Harvey of the projects aimed for the next two to five years.

Droppleman plans to contact Congressman Dave McKinley for help and will ask Elk Garden’s grant writer Ralph Rice to see what he can do.

In other business, the clinic space at the town hall is being considered by Grant Memorial Hospital and Garrett Memorial Hospital.

“We need a medical facility in this town,” she said, noting that many do not have transportation to travel to doctors.

With warmer weather, Droppleman announced that the town park needs to be mowed weekly.

Councilman Kevin Broadwater said that he had to run kids out of the playground for being on top of the play equipment.





