CHESTERFIELD — The Enon Volunteer Fire Station, 1920 E. Hundred Road, will host a "Community Hands-Only CPR & Stop the Bleed" training on Saturday, June 29, at the Enon Volunteer Fire Station. The class runs from 2-6 p.m.

This training event will include: a fire house tour and picture opportunities with fire trucks.

This training is for ages 16 and older.

RSVP by Saturday, June 22. Text "CPR" to 504-666-5663.

For more information about the fire station, visit www.enonvfd.com , and or find the fire station on Facebook.