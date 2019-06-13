CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), in conjunction with the West Virginia Farmers Market Association (WVFMA), the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the West Virginia state parks system, will host nine West Virginia Grown farm-to-table dinners from June 15 to Sept. 12.

Each event will take place at a state park restaurant, pairing locally grown produce and products for menu items.

“We are so glad we were able to carry this partnership into a second year. Our goal has always been to introduce more local products into state-owned properties. State parks’ restaurants are a great way to do just that,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

“We are so thankful that director Steve McDaniel and the DNR are willing to partner on this initiative again.”

New this year, several of the West Virginia Grown Farm-to-Table Dinners will have themes to compliment the local food pairings. This includes events like “Hoedown on the Hill” at the Chief Logan State Park Dinner and “Pickin-Pull” at the Pipestem dinner. The goal of each theme is to enhance the overall atmosphere of the dinner or further educate participants about local food.

"We are so ecstatic to partner again with the WVDA and the WVDNR on nine West Virginia Grown Farm-to-Table Dinners. It is a great opportunity to show off what our state parks and West Virginia farmers markets have to offer. We hope the public is excited to taste locally sourced products from West Virginia producers," said West Virginia Farmers Market Association communications chair Jeanie Smith.

Location and dates for the dinners are as follows:

- Pipestem State Park (Summers County): Saturday, June 15

- Holly River State Park (Webster County): Thursday, July 25

- Twin Falls State Park (Pocahontas County): Friday, August 16

- Hawks Nest State Park (Fayette County): Saturday, August 17

- North Bend State Park (Ritchie County): Thursday, August 22

- Chief Logan Lodge (Logan County): Friday August 23

- Cass Scenic Railroad State Park (Pocahontas County): Thursday, August 29

- Cacapon Resort State Park (Morgan County): Tuesday, September 10

- Canaan Valley State Park (Tucker County): Thursday, September 12

“To ensure food security in West Virginia, state institutions must show a commitment to local producers. We must work alongside producers and food providers on an overarching effort to grow our food systems. Networking with one another helps each point on the distribution chain better plan and understand how to work together,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.





