LUKE - A Luke Mill Appreciation Day will be held Saturday, June 29, in the area behind Moran's Lounge at the Tri-Towns Plaza.

LUKE - A Luke Mill Appreciation Day will be held Saturday, June 29, in the area behind Moran’s Lounge at the Tri-Towns Plaza.

The event is being sponsored by the USW Luke Local 676 and is open to current union members and their families, retirees and their families, Legacy Luke Mill employees and their families past and present, and special guests.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., picnic lunch at 4 p.m. and music at 6 p.m. There will also be games for kids.

This is a special time to say thanks for a great 131 years of success.

Please contact Jody at 301-359-0521 so they can get a head count.