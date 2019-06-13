REESES MILL – Senior projects are as varied as the graduates themselves. Candra DelSignore chose a project that was near and dear to her heart as the undertook the construction of a new campfire council circle at Minco Park.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

REESES MILL – Senior projects are as varied as the graduates themselves. Candra DelSignore chose a project that was near and dear to her heart as the undertook the construction of a new campfire council circle at Minco Park.

“I have been in 4-H for 11 years. I have seen how the benches needed a lot of work,” said DelSignore, noting that the originally began thinking of the project two years ago.

“I wanted to renovate the circle so people can continue to use the campfire for many years to come with 4-H, Sixth Grade Outdoor Camp, church camp, etc.,” she added.

Along with donations, funding for the project included funds raised from selling the boards from the existing council circle in foot long sections.

The Potomac State College Collegiate 4-H Club worked at the park Oct. 11 to tear out the old benches, which are still being sold at $25 a foot by contacting the Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.

February was “go time” for the construction of the new fire circle as the areas were marked and excavated by Bill Boggs and quickly filled with concrete by Triple C Concrete and B+C Concrete.

March brought the beginning of the above ground work as Keith Abucevicz, JT Rice, Rob Rice, and John DelSignore laid the concrete block, which mortar and screws were inserted into, to prepare for the benches. The next day, Weather protectant sealant was painted onto the blocks.

The clock was ticking with Mineral County Sixth Grade Camp due to start April 1.

It was March 30 as the wood blocks were cut and placed over the bolts and the measuring and cutting of the boards got underway.

The final benches were cut and screwed down on March 31, just in time for outdoor school.

A special addition to this council circle is a council rock that truly is a rock, instead of another wooden bench.

Wes Boddy and John Del Signore worked during Sixth Grade Camp in April to create centerpiece of the campfire circle.

Visitor will also notice that the new circle has been rotated slightly from its former position so that at the Friday evening council circle, the sun will no longer be in the campers faces.

A dedication service for the council circle is being planned for Mineral County Older 4-H Camp later this month

This project wouldn’t be possible without donors and volunteers who gave of their time and talents, including: US. Wind Force, Boggs Supply, Hayward Wilson State Farm, WVU Medicine, Keyser Moose Lodge, Bill Boggs, Aaron Boggs, The DelSignore Family, Austin Brown, Keith Abucevicz, Potomac State College faculty Jeff Jones and Bobby Cheves and students Shawn Swick, Wes Boddy, R.J. Staggs, Rob Rice, JT Rice, Jason Blacka and Eric Iser.

Noting that her project was a big undertaking, DelSignore said that she would recommend large projects for others, “If they can handle the pressure, work well with others and if they are organized.”

“There’s a lot of good that our senior class is doing,” she added.

Along with this project and her coursework, DelSignore was an active member of the Keyser High School Band and a mat maid for the wrestling team. She is 4-H member and member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren.

She plans to continue her education pursuing a career in elementary education at Potomac State College and then on the main campus at WVU.

To purchase a piece of history with a council circle board or to learn more about the Mineral County 4-H program, call 304-788-3621.

Those wishing to hold events at Camp Minco and utilize the new campfire circle, cabins, pavilions or dining hall can make a reservation by calling the park at 304-788-2656 or 304-813-2380.









