KEYSER - The Potomac Concert Band will kick off the first Minco Music Heritage Festival on Wednesday, June 19, with a free outdoor concert at the amphitheater at Brooks Park (South End Park) in Keyser.

The band will be conducted by Dr. Brent Weber, chair of the Frostburg State University Music Department.

The Potomac Concert Band is based in Cumberland and its members come from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The band has been in existence for over 120 years and they play numerous concerts throughout the summer months in the Tri State area.

For Wednesday’s performance they plan on performing a number of medleys including “The Queen of Soul” (remembering Aretha Franklin) and “Soaring with John Williams” (with music from “Superman” and “Star Wars”) as well a John Philip Sousa march, Dixieland Jazz, “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Queen and others.

Those planning on attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The Minco Music Heritage Festival will feature over 30 performers covering many musical genres during the course of the festival set for June 19-23. There will also be food and craft vendors at both Brooks Park and the Mineral County Courthouse Square.

Among the entertainers tentatively scheduled to perform are:

Stack O Blues: Blues, rock and traditional American with Bart Lay, drums and vocals; Pete Lancaster, vocals, guitar, harmonica and stomp box; Arnie Helmick, bass guitar and vocals.

Anthony Rogers: Avante gard Appalachian psychedelic music and everything else, with Audrey and Joe Rogers and Bart Lay. Rogers has been writing and recording his own music since the ’70s and has recently returned to live playing at the Indie on Main in Keyser.

The Ukelele Trio: Audrey Rogers performs with her father Tony and brother Joe in a vocal blend with a special sound. The trio performs songs that are especially warm and happy and vocal-centric.

Wounded Moose, featuring Dan Stonerook.The group has only recently come into existence, but the musicians have many years of experience. Bill, Dan and George were all former members of a Johnny Cash Tribute Band called "Cash through the Years." The members have performed all through West Virginia and Pennsylvania and Dan was featured as the January 2018 cover story in Pennsylvania Musician Magazine. His music is played regularly on 105.9 Qwik Rock radio. Dan also released a solo album of original material in 2017 and has another album set for release this spring.

The Crunchy Half Notes formed in the fall of 2018 and are from the Fort Ashby and Short Gap area of Mineral County. The members -- Tiffany, John, Brody, and Luke -- are all students at Frankfort High School or Middle School and are members of their school’s concert and marching bands. Members also perform in Steel Drum bands and church groups as well as a jazz ensemble. They perform jazz, rock and pop selections.

Potomac State College / Community Jazz Ensemble has been in existence since 1995. The band is sponsored by Potomac State College of WVU and presents several concerts annually as well as being host to area school jazz bands in a spring jazz festival. The band features some of the area’s best musicians with Fred Kesner as director. They feature Richard Frush, Heather Williams, Bill Green, Ed Cameron, and Michael Pfaff on saxaphones. On trumpets are Jon Bush, Cameron King, Bill AuMiller, David Wall, and Jay Moon. The trombone section features Will Nose, Lynn Zeller, Dan Moreland, Herb Lambert, and Rick Milne while the rhythm section includes Tom Harrison on piano, Jim Roderick on bass, and Bart Lay on drums.

Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio offers weekly classes for young and old alike with steel pan music of the Caribbean. The studio will have three bands performing throughout the festival.

Airport Pan Handlers, The Five O’clock Pan Band, and The Pan Jammin’ All-Stars. These bands have performed throughout the region under the direction of Fred Kesner and assisted by Rich Frush

Rain Crow is a four-piece band that rips on tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s, like Chuck Berry, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley, Van Morrison, Otis Redding, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, and others. They all live in Hampshire County. Over the band’s eight-year life, they’ve played private parties, wedding anniversaries, county fairs, school celebrations and reunions, corporate parties, and benefits for worthy charities like cancer research and food pantries.

Pinnacle is composed of three members, all from Keyser. They perform classic rock, hard rock and electric blues. Over the past 18 months that they have been together they have written over 10 original songs which they perform as well as covering other popular songs. They will be recording their first album on April.

Scott Paxton is a local musician who has lived and performed in Australia, the Caribbean and venues from Deep Creek Lake to Ocean City, Maryland. He has an extensive background in radio, and is a free lance voice over artist.

The Channel Cats are a four-piece band specializing in blues, soul, and rock. They are from the Cumberland area. This band melts years of musical influences into one memorable entertaining performance.

Firebyrd is an acoustic foursome of seasoned musicians with roots in Cumberland. Three of the members formerly of the band Phoenyx have reunited after 35 years. Firebyrd delivers acoustic renditions of your favorite folk, rock and country songs spanning six decades of music. Firebyrd has risen from the ashes of Phoenyx to provide listeners with great, entertaining performances.

Terry Blacker, Restoration Ministry has been performing contemporary gospel music for more than 35 years. He shares his message of encouragement and restoration with churches, nursing homes, prisons, and at festivals through out the region. Terry lives with his wife Elisa in Ridgeley.

Donald Schell has been playing solo for 55 years. He performers on the guitar and harmonica with such diverse repertory as the Beatles, Cat Stevens, John Denver, Bob Dyland and the like. He performs at the Indie on Main theater in Keyser.

Scott Brooks knows the world of music as a musician, a soundman, an audio visual guy right down to stagehand! He plays and and handles sound a lot at the Indie on Main. Scott plays Appalachian Blues with a very distinct sound.

Steve Raschella and H2O will perform their brand of mostly Celtic music. Steve performs on the hammered dulcimer with his newly formed band.

Ben Townsend has performed music old time and bluegrass music all over the country and is an accomplished fiddle and banjo player. Ben visits Keyser one day a week and gives private lessons and will also be doing a workshop during the festival. He entertains at Queens Point Coffee at lunch on Thursdays.

Mountain Echoes is based in Romney, and consists of three female vocalists singing tight harmonies while accompanied by guitar and mandolin. They sing a variety of WV Heritage songs as well as popular tunes from the ’50s ’60s and ’70s.

Speakeasy is a young, student lead group based in Cumberland. They tend toward big band style jazz, but also can scale back to a jazz combo, their goal is to play for jazz lovers up and down the east coast.





