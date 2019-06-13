KEYSER - The John R. Shelton Swimming Pool in Keyser is scheduled to open Friday at noon.

The Save the Keyser Pool committee has given the pool a much-needed face lift this year, by painting the concession stand, hallways and both restroom areas. The outside of the building and pump house also got a fresh coat of paint to complement the pool area.

The idea to paint the pool this year came to Save the Keyser Pool president Lynn Robinson, back in January when she received a donation check from a former Keyser resident, Susan Barse. Susan said that she knew the importance of keeping the pool up and running for the kids in our small town. Lynn decided then that the pool was in dire need of some brightening up.

Several members of the Builder's Club at Keyser Middle School came out and assisted Save the Pool members at the beginning of painting season in early May. Since then, several members of the community have joined with the Save the Keyser Pool committee members to volunteer their time to help paint various sections of the pool building.

Larry Wagner and Glenn Miller volunteered their time, as well as their ladders and paint sprayer, to assist in getting the outside of the buildings done. The Save the Keyser Pool committee greatly appreciated everyone's help and would not have been able to accomplish this project without them.

“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the pool this summer,” Robinson said. “We will be having Dollar Days on Mondays and Wednesdays. As long as we have sponsors for the Dollar Days, the first 100 students (age 18 and younger) will get free admittance to the pool while adults and anyone past the 100 mark will pay $1 admission fee for the day.”

Regular admission to the pool is $2 per person this year.



