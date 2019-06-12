With no party-backed or independent candidates meeting the deadline, the Petersburg race could be decided by write-ins

PETERSBURG — When city voters go to the polls in November, they will open the ballot for the Circuit Court clerk’s race and not find any names.

That is because no petitions were filed for independent campaigns for the constitutional-officer position by the 7 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The deadline for party-backed nominations was February.

Current clerk Shalva J. Braxton, who was elected as a Democrat eight years ago, did not submit any party candidacy papers, according to city voter-registration records. On Tuesday, a packet with her name was submitted, but it was invalidated due to the lack of qualified signatures on the candidacy petition.

So essentially, the Circuit Court clerk’s race is now a write-in campaign. And for Dawn Williams, Petersburg’s registrar, that is going to create a headache for her and her office.

“There will be no names on the ballot,” Williams said.

Write-in votes, while often comical, are also seen as a “protest vote” against the names on the ballot. Williams said this is the first time she can remember the clerk’s ballot being empty.

“To be honest, we could get everything from Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to someone who wants to be a legitimate candidate,” Williams said.

While the chances of Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck being the next clerk may sound a bit goofy, Williams called it “the honesty of the vacuum of the write-ins.”

“They can write in the names of whomever they desire,” Williams said, “and it’s not always pretty desires.”

Adding to the Election Night stress is the fact that in Petersburg, all write-in ballots are counted by hand.

“We could take hours ascertaining the results,” Williams said, noting that the issue is more of time than of money.

The Circuit Court clerk's job in Petersburg carries a six-figure annual salary. According to a 2018 report by the state Compensation Board, the average yearly salary for the Petersburg position was $114,735.

Multiple attempts to reach Braxton for comment about her candidacy were not successful as of press time.

Braxton is coming to the end of her eight-year term as Circuit Court clerk.

The Circuit Court clerk is the only constitutional officer on Petersburg’s ballot in November. The other officers — sheriff, commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth’s attorney and treasurer — are elected at-large to four-year terms.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi