By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Early voting continues today for the municipal elections this week in Elk Garden and Ridgeley.

In-person early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Elk Garden and Ridgeley town halls.

In Elk Garden, both mayor Marian Droppleman and recorder Brandi Paugh are unopposed in their election bids.

Running for council are Gary Wildman, Charles Welch, Dave Tichnell and Incumbents Kevin Broadwater, Jody Paugh and Michael Droppleman.

Standard voting will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., June 11 at the town hall.

Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones is unopposed for his re-election bid. Commissioners Nick Imes, Duke Lantz, Don McFarland and Tanya Ryan are up for re-election. Also seeking one of the five council seats are Butch Hawse and James Twigg.

Regular voting will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Sharing Life Ministries (former Senior Center).