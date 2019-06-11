Bad weather chases Hopewell High School's graduation inside; overflow watched it on livestream

HOPEWELL — Rain moved Hopewell High School’s graduation from Merner Field into the gymnasium, but it didn’t dampen any spirits. Those in attendance and could not fit in the gym watched it by livestream from the auditorium and cafeteria.

No one let the weather ruin the festivities being that there was plenty of time to celebrate. Saturday morning’s ceremony was filled with tears, laughs, and dancing.

“Mother Nature had a little bit of a different plan for graduation,” said Superintendent Melody D. Hackney. “This is a very special day. We’re beyond excited for you and we’re truly overcome emotionally with the potential in this room to change our lives.”

2019 marked the 104th graduating class in school history and with it included a lot of bright young minds. Seventeen Hopewell students graduated from John Tyler Community College's early college academy to earn their associate;s degree. Those students were asked to stand during the ceremony and were met with a booming applause from faculty and family.

The salutatorian for the class of 2019 was Yahquaisha Veney while Cammile Tucker earned valedictorian honors. Both reflected on the emotions they felt when first entering high school as well as thanking all those who helped them achieve their goals.

“Coming into high school, I didn’t know what to expect so I decided to create my own story,” Veney said. She went on to tell the “ideal high school story, like the ones you see in the movie.”

Veney was named Homecoming Queen, cheerleading captain, at one point a member of the girl’s soccer team, and was heavily involved in other programs while maintaining all A’s.

“I believe high school is what you make it,” she said.

Tucker’s speech was filled with emotion as tears filled her eyes halfway through.

“There were many times I doubted myself and my abilities,” she said. “There were even times I cried but I remembered I wasn’t going through the journey alone and there were people to help me along the way.

“Each one of us has had something that truly motivated us and pushed us to get through this year even when we were tired of getting up for classes,” Tucker continued. “Just remember, you’re making your family proud, your teachers proud, and ultimately yourself proud. I am proud to be a part of the very best class in Hopewell High School history.”

Before graduates were presented with their diplomas the mood was set to the musical selection “Stand By Me”, performed by the Hopewell High School Mass Choir. Much of the audience joined in or clapped to the beat when they weren’t wiping away tears.

Some of Hopewell’s graduates will go on to college and others will join the workforce, but for now, graduates lived in the moment, celebrating their accomplishments with family and friends.

Brandon Carwile is a staff writer for the Hopewell Herald and Prince George Post, a sister publication of The Progress-Index.