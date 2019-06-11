Valedictorian's address pays homage to mom, family and fellow students

CHESTER – Life Christian Academy graduated the 14 students from its class of 2019 inside the chapel of its school Friday evening. Each of the graduates had a chance to speak on the stage in front of friends and family who gathered to celebrate their achievement.

The Christian private school’s mission is to help students transition into adulthood by developing them as individuals, while fostering a deeper love and understanding of Christ.

Valedictorian Kendra Choice, who is fond of poetry, spelled out a word. Each letter of the word stood for another word that described the successes of her and her classmates.

“S is for Strength. Strength is something that wall have but don’t know the ful extent of until that’s all that we have left, is to be strong and fight through our obstacles,” Choice said.

The next three letters stood for honorable, ambition and reliable. Each word represented someone in her life. Two of her teachers exemplified honor, her uncle taught her ambition and her grandfather was reliable.

She described her fellow graduating classmates as outstanding, and ended with “never backing down.”

“As we go into the world, let’ remember to never back down from challenges, never back down from our fears, and never back down from being great,” Choice said.

When put together, the first letters of those words spelled out "Sharon," Choice's mother’s name.

“She is all of these things. She’s my rock, she’s my heart,” Choice said. "Thank you for everything you fought into me. Thank you for showing me what a relationship with God looks like. Because, without Him I wouldn’t be up here right now. Thank you for showing me the wisdom that I need. You are my everything and I’m so happy so say that I made you proud.”

Choice was inducted into the National Honor Society as the inaugural member from Life Christian Academy. She plans to attend George Mason University to pursue a Criminal Justice degree, later joining the Air Force ROTC to become a JAG in the Air Force.

The commencement speaker, Pastor Scott Tischler, spoke to the graduates about fixation and perspective.

Tischler brought a half full glass of water to explain the phenomena of fixation. He said that though everyone in the room would probably agree that a half full glass of water was very light, and easy to hold, it could take on a new meaning under a different context.

If asked to hold the water out for 24 hours, even for $1 million, it would slowly become the heaviest glass of water on the planet.

“You have your whole life yet ahead of you,” Tischler said. “My encouragement to you is this, don’t get stuck on just one thing when the whole world is yet available to you. Don’t get fixated on one thing for too long. There’s an old adage, to see the whole forest you can’t just be fixated on the tree, you have to be able to move past.”

His final bit of advice was to remind the graduates that among all of the perspectives in the world, the only two he says are important, are their own, and God’s perspectives.

“I want to say is this, you may have a really good point of view and a great perspective but always remember, God’s ways are higher than yours. His thoughts, higher than your thoughts,” Tischler said. “And, when you open yourself up to what he has to say in your life, and your situation, incredible things will happen.”

