PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Center for Development will present the 13th edition of the Halifax Music Festival this weekend — Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 — on the Halifax Triangle.

This event, previously known as the Petersburg Jazz Festival, will feature live music in concert and multiple food vendors with tasty treats and beverages.

The event is free, open to the public, and runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

For more information, call 804-926-0495.