WESTERNPORT - All members of the communities affected by the closure of the Luke Paper Mill are invited to an Ecumenical Prayer Service this Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at St. Peter Church in Westernport.

The service is being planned in response to the concern and anxiety felt in the entire community facing loss and change. The simple service of scripture and song will be a time to hear and share God’s message of hope and strength in a time of upheaval and grief. Participants will have the opportunity to raise voices and hearts to God for strength and inspiration.

“We hope this prayer will be an opportunity for us to join together and support each other,” says Margie Meyers, director of mission at Divine Mercy. “As we face an unknown future, it is good to remember that we are not alone. God is with us and sends His Spirit to guide us.”

Church leaders stress that everyone is welcome. The church is located at 129 Church S. (Route 135) in Westernport. Those who like to sing are invited to join an impromptu choir for the event by arriving by 6 p.m. for a brief practice.

Refreshments will be served after the service in the Parish House, next door to the church.






