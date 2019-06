PIEDMONT - Three of Piedmont's recently elected municipal officers received their oath of office this week, and outgoing mayor Ben Smith conducted the ceremony.

Those taking the oath were Dawn Beckner, water commissioner; Susie Clark, building commissioner; and Paula Boggs, newly elected mayor. Paul Coleman, finance commissioner, was unable to attend and will receive his oath of office at a later date.

Those taking the oath of office will officially take office on July 1.