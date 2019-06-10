KEYSER - Seniors from all over West Virginia are in Keyser this week to participate in the 18th annual Mineral County Senior Olympics.

Hosted by the Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, the Senior Olympics feature competitions in everything from track and field events to corn hole, shuffleboard, bocce and basketball hot shots. For the less athletically inclined, there’s Poker, Scrabble, a baked goods and crafts competition and a spelling bee.

The events are held on the campus of WVU Potomac State College, and the public is encouraged to come out and support the senior athletes as they show off their skills in the various competitions.

The four-day event kicks off Tuesday with the annual torch walk in front the the Church-McKee Arts Center at 1:15 p.m. Athletes will gather behind their county’s banner and march around the circle, then pose for the traditional group photo on the steps of the arts center.

The first competitions of the week will be the baked goods and crafts event, spelling bee, and bingo - all slated for today.

Track and field events get underway Wednesday morning on Stayman Field, and include horseshoes, disc golf putting, softball throw, archery, bocce, lacrosse shooting, soccer kicking, and more.

Indoor events Wednesday afternoon will be at Church-McKee, and will include corn hole, shuffleboard, washer toss, whiffle ball toss and bean bag toss.

Thursday will find the athletes playing Poker, Phase Ten, and Scrabble at University Place, bocce at Stayman Field, and basketball free throw, basketball hot shot and golf putting, among other events, in the Dana G. Lough Gymnasium.

Billiards, ping pong, and ladder ball will be staged in the Student Union.

One of the highlights of the Senior Olympics isn’t a sport at all, however, but a talent show, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Arts Center.

After a morning of bowling at Rainbow Lanes on Friday, the games will conclude with the annual banquet and awards ceremony in the Davis Conference Center.

A complete schedule for the week can be found online at wvaging.com.





