In Petersburg, where most of the 16th Senate battle has been fought, top election official is 'scratching my head' over what to expect in poll numbers

Primary season crosses the finish line Tuesday as area voters head to the polls, but area registrars say they are unsure if all of the campaign rhetoric from the past few weeks will actually bring people out to cast ballots.

“I wish I knew. I am scratching my head over this one,” said Dawn Williams, Petersburg’s general registrar. “I just don’t have my finger on the pulse on this one.”

Petersburg was where most of the jousting in the 16th Senate District Democratic primary took place. Incumbent Rosalyn R. Dance has been vigorously challenged for the nomination by former state delegate Joseph D. Morrissey, who has made physical and economic blight in the city a cornerstone of his campaign.

Williams said her office received 555 absentee ballots for the primary election, which she called “comparative to previous gubernatorial elections and a little higher than Rosalyn’s last race.” She predicted a low to moderate turnout of about 20-25% in Petersburg, but as some who has overseen many city elections in the past, she remains puzzled about Tuesday’s turnout, given the high volume of political tension and animosity.

“I know what I am seeing,” Williams said. “The area is gearing up, but I just don’t know what to expect.”

In Hopewell — like Petersburg, entirely encompassed within the 16th District — interim registrar Darlene White said she, too, is mystified by what will happen.

“I’m just waiting to see,” said White, who came over to Hopewell from Petersburg several months ago and was named interim registrar in April when Yolanda Stokes was fired. Like her counterpart in Petersburg, White is also a veteran of poll operations.

"I couldn't tell you what's going to happen," White said with a chuckle.

While there are two other Democratic primaries and two Republican primaries for area voters Tuesday, much of the public spotlight on Tuesday's run-up has been focused on the 16th District primary. Since there is no Republican challenger awaiting the winner in November, the one who comes out ahead Tuesday is virtually guaranteed the Senate seat.

Dance is running on her public-service record and is banking on her loyalty to the party and on strong support from statewide Democratic leaders. She has been endorsed by two former Virginia governors, Terry McAuliffe and now-U.S. Sen. Timothy M. Kaine, as well as current Gov. Ralph S. Northam. Northam’s political action committee, The Way Ahead, recently donated $10,000 to her campaign.

On the other side, Morrissey has painted himself as an outsider, despite his long ties to the Democratic party. He has made no secret of his distrust of current state party leadership, which was on display when he balked at Dance’s request that Democrats moderate a debate that Morrissey originally wanted to be handled by local media outlets or the citizens’ group Clean Sweep Petersburg.

The Dance campaign seized on that distrust, and also was highly critical of Morrissey for vowing to fight in the Senate for issues such as blighted property, which the campaign maintained is more of an issue for local governments rather than the state legislature. Morrissey put up 10 billboards around the area with a photo of the former Ramada Inn property on East Washington Street just off Interstate 95 with the words, “After 30 years, Petersburg needs a change.”

There is also the matter of Morrissey’s somewhat controversial past. A former lawyer and Richmond prosecutor, Morrissey has had his law license revoked twice, the latest over his admission to having a physical relationship with a 17-year-old office assistant who is now his wife and mother of his young children. While Dance said she purposely has stayed away from any mention of his personal life, Morrissey has not shied away from talking about it on the trail, saying when he announced his bid in early April that if his opponent wanted to mention it, then “bring it on.”

Despite his legal troubles, which included past jail time, and a penchant for political theatrics (as a delegate, he once used an unloaded assault weapon as a prop during a floor debate on gun control), Morrissey does have traction within the rank-and-file of the African American community that makes up about 57% of the total district voter base. He recently took on Dance for circulating what he called doctored fliers that falsely accused him of supporting Republican anti-abortion efforts, and enlisted the aid of four former area mayors, all women, in chastising the Dance campaign for putting out the fliers.

Dance is a former mayor of Petersburg.

Dr. Robert D. Holsworth, a former political science professor and now a partner in DecideSmart, a Richmond think tank, described the race as "populist insurgency against a well-established incumbent." While Dance can count noteworthy Democrats as part of her corner, Morrissey "is hoping his celebrity and notoriety ... can mobilize the anti-establishment sentiment" that has gained in momentum nationwide over the past five years, Holsworth said.

Additionally, Holsworth noted, Morrissey's background appeals to those voters who can relate to being knocked down by controversy, yet always getting back up and rising above it. "He sees himself as a voice for the people who often go unheard in the political system," he said.

Should Morrissey pull off the victory, Holsworth said the disdain Morrissey has shown toward Democratic leadership could possibly limit his initial legislative effectiveness for the district.

"He might not be able to exercise that much power, but I also think he would be OK with that," Holsworth said of Morrissey. Plus, he added, Democratic leadership who might have looked at Morrissey with side-eye during the campaign likely would invite him to caucus with them in order to promote the Democratic agenda.

Aside from the 16th Senate District, there are two other Democratic primaries that will touch area voters.

In the 62nd House District, Lindsey Dougherty and Tavorise Marks are vying for the right to face Republican Carrie E. Coyner in November. That district has been represented by GOP Del. Riley E. Ingram for the past 27 years, but Ingram announced earlier this year he was retiring and has thrown his support behind Coyner.

Democrats are hoping to turn the 62nd blue, and many see this race as the one that could swing the power balance in the House of Delegates, where Republicans hold a hair-thin majority, to them.

In the 11th Senate District, which includes Colonial Heights and portions of Chesterfield County, Amanda Pohl and Wayne Powell are contesting to challenge GOP incumbent Amanda F. Chase. While the district is still considered strong in the Republican column, Democrats are hoping that Chase’s recent flare-up with the Virginia Capitol Police and her disagreements with Senate party leadership will turn the tide in their favor.

The two GOP primaries are for the 15th Senate District seat, which includes southern Dinwiddie and Prince George counties, and the Matoaca District seat on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors. In the 15th, incumbent Frank M. Ruff Jr. is opposed by Dale Sturdifen. In Chesterfield, Kevin Carroll, Craig Stariha and Robert Thompson are running to replace the retiring Supervisor Steve Elswick.

