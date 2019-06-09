Lashrecse Aird recognized for her dedication in fighting for economic social justice

PETERSBURG — Delegate Lashrecse Aird, D-63rd, offered thoughts on her successes from the past General Assembly session as well as a look at what she will work on in 2020 this past Thursday evening at Gillfield Baptist Church during a program where she was honored by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP) for her dedication in fighting for economic social justice.

The delegate was the chief patron for HB 2446, a bill that requires employers to give either a written or digital pay stub to employees at each regular pay date. The bill was carried by Republican Frank Wagner in the Senate.

"People came to me and said, 'I can’t apply for a car because I don’t have proof of my income, I can’t get housing because I don’t have proof of my income,'" Aird said. "These are real ways that people are being impacted because you expect employers to do the right thing, but that’s not always the case when there isn’t something to hold them accountable for it."

Looking forward to 2020, Aird is targeting a bill that would guarantee sick leave for every worker in the state.

VICPP contends that Virginians in jobs like child care don’t get that benefit. In the case of restaurant workers, they say that 81 percent do not have paid sick leave.

“And there are workers and families just like mine that when they get sick, they can't afford to take the time off. I think in a state like ours, that is just unacceptable,” Aird said. “One thing we talk about and want to emphasize even more is, what is the productivity level if you go to work, and you’re sick?”

Aird said she expects to have a difficult time passing that legislation with a number of entities that don’t agree in her bill’s goals.

VICPP is an interfaith group based in Richmond that fights for social justice issues in Virginia. It has around 10,000 members throughout 10-12 chapters. It hosted Aird on its wrap-up tour, discussing the 2019 legislative session with constituents.

VICPP worked with Aird on HB 2446, while also celebrating the passing of HB 2473, sponsored by delegate Marcia “Cia” Price from Newport News. That bill ended wage discrimination for job titles like newsboys, shoe shine boys, caddies and concession attendants that the group says were left over from the Jim Crow era.

The group also fought against a failed bill by Senator Dick Black that would have allowed the carrying of weapons inside religious buildings.

Next up for VICPP in 2020 is fighting for the driving rights of noncitizens in Virginia. Benjamin Hoyne, policy and campaigns coordinator for the group, says that over a quarter million Virginians are prohibited from taking tests to get their drivers license due to their immigration status.

“People want to go to work, they want to take their kids to school, go to the doctor and are unable to get access to a drivers license. ... We’ve been fighting this for many years,” he said.

