PETERSBURG — The nonprofit organization, Petersburg Communities Inc. (PCI), is sponsoring "A Grazing In the Grass, with 5 Flavors of Funky" hosted by The Unknown Ikon, Doug Evans, and the 5 Flavors of Funky — a group that includes Lloyd T, Dr. Smooth, Mockingbird, Raaj P and DJ Foot. This music event will take place on Aug. 31, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Petersburg Sports Complex, 100 Ballpark Road.

Those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy sounds from the 1970's to the present.

For more information, call Tramal at 804-479-2965 or Jamar at 919-812-7249.

Anyone interested in being a vendor is invited to call Mary S. Howard, 804-943-9227 or email petgcommunities@aol.com. Vendor spaces are limited.