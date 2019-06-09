What a magnificent discovery!

Thanks to a friend-of-a-friend an interesting piece of my history has unearthed; I, Kristi Kaye “Blankenship” Higgins have major ties to the area I call home.

I descended from Ralph Blankenship who served as an indentured servant in 1686 at the Old Brick House under English gentleman Richard Kennon.

Standing for over 300 years in some form or another, the Old Brick House (OBH) is the oldest brick structure on the lower Appomattox River (mid-eighteenth century) and quite possibly the oldest brick home in Virginia. It is located in the northeast part of the city of Colonial Heights at Conjurer’s Neck.

Records show that Richard Kennon acquired the land to build the OBH on in 1677 and settled there sometime thereafter.

It is believed that the OBH was a landmark for shipmasters on the Appomattox River hence … its name “Old Brick House”.

Years ago, a family member conducted extensive genealogical research which begins with Ralph who was born circa 1640 in Northumberland, Durham Co., England and died circa 1714 in Henrico Co., VA.

It is presumed via research that my ancestor Ralph was more than likely a blacksmith. Blacksmiths were highly valued craftsmen of that era. A fairly large amount of brass, pewter and both, worked and raw iron, were found in his personal possession at his death which indicated he had some metal smithing or metal foundry skills.

The first time I re-opened the email attachment containing the research was when a fellow church member Joe Blankenship shared with me that he descended from Ralph Blankenship. I told him … I think I did, too, and sure enough … I did.

The first time I ever laid eyes on Joe, I knew he was kin to me since he greatly favors a number of my uncles.

The second time I dug up the lineage was when history buff Eric Chandler was fulfilling a special request for me to find out if any of my ancestors served in any past wars.

Eric’s research revealed that my Blankenship ancestors served in every American military conflict since the Revolutionary War, and early Blankenship pioneers also fought in the war against the Indians in Central Virginia 15 years before the Revolutionary War began.

Eric also came across Ralph Blankenship’s servitude at the Old Brick House.

Practically in my own backyard, I was delighted to find out that the Old Brick House still existed and I couldn’t wait to tour it.

Soon after the discovery, my oldest child Forrest and I drove to the site and walked its grounds.

The Old Brick House, aka the Kennon House, was added to the National Historic Register in 2003. Also recognized is the area around the home known as Conjurer’s Field which is believed to have been the site of a religious Native American village. The marker states, “This general area supported a substantial Appamattuck Indian settlement by AD 1600.”

In 2002, archeologist Christopher Stevenson directed an investigation within 20 to 30 feet of the house which revealed the site was rich with information about the Kennon family and their enslaved workers.

Fragments of household pottery, buttons, animal bones and pipe stems are some of the artifacts discovered along with a Spanish silver coin called a pistareen dating from the 1790s.

My first opportunity to tour the interior of the House came when the nonprofit Old Brick House Foundation (OBHF) hosted a Virginia Colonial Christmas. That's where I met Leonard David “Dave” Kennon III.

Dave, the eighth great-grandson of Richard Kennon, recalled how he learned of his ancestry and how he has researched the genealogy.

He said, “When we lived in Jacksonville, Florida, I remember my father talking about this "Kennon" house up in Virginia. In 1980, following the "Roots" mini-series, Dad took my sister and I on a road trip through the South to search out our family roots. One of those legs took us to the outskirts of Colonial Heights to a wooded area to view a brick house.

“From my memory," he continued, "it was unremarkable. A clothesline was strung from an upper window to an adjacent tree (so it appeared). My dad said we were descended from these Kennons, but in his quest to prove the connection, he met with dead-ends and oral traditions."

Dave said he took up the quest as his father began to experience the onset of Alzheimer's and dementia.

“My goal was to finish what he had started before he was too far gone,” Dave said. “In 2010, I made a breakthrough after finding records for my fourth great-grandfather who had moved to Tennessee in the late 18th, early 19th century. He was the missing link. His will identified my third great-grandfather, who had moved back to Georgia to help his grandmother settle land from a lottery in 1831.”

Dave's first visit to see the Old Brick House after 1980 was in 2010, just to look at the outside.

“I never realized the full impact of my relationship to Richard and Elizabeth (Worsham) Kennon until I did more research to solidify OBHF records documenting the early history and origins of the structure," he explained. "The project headed up by JoAnn Jones to move the gravestones of great-grand uncles from 1688 and 1747 closer to the house to help preserve them, reinforced the family connection.

“When I was asked to become a part of the foundation, I felt honored to represent so many of the family located around the country that are connected,” Dave added. “In the process, I learned more about the connection of indentured servant Ralph Blankenship and his descendants who have also visited the brick house to see where their ancestor started their new life in Virginia. It was actually through researching the Blankenship genealogy that I discovered additional facts about Richard's acquisition of Conjurer's Neck.

“The Blankenship family history is well documented, and the hard work put into it represents great pride in their humble beginnings,” he said.

Matching my sentiments exactly, Dave proudly shared, “It's cool to have something so old to look back on and realize the connection to history and family that exists.”

Writing this piece has proven to be quite the challenge since I tend to get wrapped up in every little detail. I’m going to spare our readers and not share every fascinating detail about Ralph Blankenship’s history. It is well documented and anyone curious can easily seek it out.

I’ll cut right to the chase and tell you about my recent fun adventure at the OBH.

Residing across the street in the Conjurer’s Neck subdivision and two houses down from the OBH, the OBHF President Gray Collins had a terrific idea to announce my exciting connection to the property. I was invited to participate in a period re-enactment.

Gray invited the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line (Revolutionary War re-enactors) to the OBH to perform a re-enactment firing a 3-pound brass cannon.

It was fun dressing in period clothing traipsing around the grounds where my ancestor did eons ago. When I first arrived, it was pointed out to me that ladies back then did not wear makeup nor fingernail polish. LOL!

The bombardier Mary Mansouri, aka Lieutenant VanDyke, graciously shared her gloves with me for my assigned position as the “sponger” to hide my brightly painted red nails.

According to Gray, at the famous Battle of Monmouth, a woman who carried a pitcher of water to the men and helped crew the cannon when her husband went down was called a “Molly Pitcher”.

As a “Molly Pitcher” I was positioned in the “ramming” position to ram the cartridge down the barrel.

At this point, my co-worker, Leilia Magee (digital editor) was doing everything she could not to explode in laughter which made me want to bust out laughing as well.

Leilia shared her photography talents to document this historical moment for me and the world. Ha!

Neighbor Karl Pritchett, who has resided in Conjurer’s Neck for 20 years, stopped by to watch the excitement. He commented, “My dog Max and I walk over almost daily to come sit for a while and enjoy the view; it’s nice. Anything like this with a lot of history is interesting.”

After firing the cannon a few times, it was time to really test Leilia’s giggle restraint when Gray enlisted his 17-year-old son Gray “Alfred” Collins IV and Jim Gallagher to pose for a family portrait with me in the parlor of the OBH.

The photo was a re-enactment of a family scene from that time period. Imagine the following scene that would have been happening all over Virginia from 1776 to 1781 as young men left their homes to fight for liberty in the Commonwealth:

A mother, being portrayed by The Social Butterfly, aka Kristi K. Blankenship Higgins, upset her son is off to war, has cried all night only to have to say goodbye to him in the morning after she arises out of bed.

Alfred, portraying the son wearing a “lottery” coat who is a soldier in the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line, dressed in the uniform of the Continental Light Infantry.

Jim, portraying the husband and father, dressed as a gentleman of the house and donned fine linen and silk for the portrait.

Now, imagine how hard it was for me to keep a “serious” look on my face, especially with Leilia smirking. It was quite difficult for me to hide my smile, but Gray and Jim made mention more than once that historically, subjects in family portraits did not show emotion.

Alfred, along with his brother Grant, both enjoy being re-enactors with the 7th Virginia Regiment.

Alfred shared, “I’ve been doing this since I was 5 and have taken part in six different battles.” And, 14-year-old Grant stated, “I started out at age 4 as the “powder monkey”; now, I fire the cannon.”

Retired USAF Colonel Jim Gallagher, in addition to serving with the 7th Virginia Regiment, is an interpreter who portrays the third Governor of Virginia Thomas Nelson Jr. at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

I’m grateful to all the re-enactors who shared their passion with me to create a memorable slice of life for me to cherish. And, I’m sure it will live on through Leilia at The Progress from time-to-time.

The mission of the OBHF is to educate the public on the history of the Conjurer’s Field Archaeological District and restore, preserve and provide for perpetual care of the OBH.

To accomplish their mission, they request grants, conduct fundraisers and rent the property out for weddings, family reunions, etc.

A Cigar and Whiskey event will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the OBH, located at 131 Waterfront Drive. Collected at the door, the $30 entry fee provides a cigar and two drink tickets. Participants can bring their own cigars, also. Re-enactors will be present with their muskets. No ticket is necessary for a tour of the house.

The proceeds from that event will go toward the removal of the hill (not natural) that was pushed there by road crews when the neighborhood was built; the hill needs to be removed because it is causing flooding in the basement of the OBH.

Self-guided tours of the grounds from dawn to dusk are welcome free-of-charge and guided tours with historic presentations may be arranged by appointment only.

Visit www.oldbrickhouse.org to read more about the history of the OBH which is now owned by the OBHF.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", has joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.