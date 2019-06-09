Michael and Shaneka Shell-Lee are proud to announce the graduation of their son, Michael Brandon Lee from Dinwiddie High School.

While attending DHS, Brandon has been involved in numerous activities. He is a member of the National Honor Society, band manager for DHS Marching Band, a member of the Boys Varsity Volleyball Team and the Robotics Club.

In addition, Brandon is also a hard worker outside of school. He is a part time employee at Subway in Stony Creek, Va. He performs duties as Master Knight for the Knights of Pythagoras, Prince Hall Masons Inc, Twelfth Masonic District, Petersburg, Va., president of the JR. Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences, at VSU, president of the National Society of Black Engineers JR and sergeant at arms for Petersburg Kappa League (Petersburg Alumni Chapter).

Brandon has made his family extremely proud of him. All his hard work, dedication has paid off. He will be graduating with a 3.9 G.P.A. on June 19th, 2019 at VSU Multipurpose Center.

This fall he will be attending Virginia State University and will be majoring in Computer Science and Mathematics.

Congratulations Class of 2019.