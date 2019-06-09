Book club

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting the Hopewell Book Club on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

The following books have been chosen:

• June 26 — "The Roanoke Girls" by Amy Engel

• July 31 — "Faithful" by Alice Hoffman

• August 28 — "Only Child" by Rhiannon Navin

For additional information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

LEGO Club

HOPEWELL — The library will provide the LEGOs while you provide the imagination.

The LEGO club is suitable for ages 6-12. The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) presents LEGO Club at all ARLS branches on the following dates from 5-6 p.m.

• June 25

• July 30

• August 27

Branches include the libraries of Hopewell, Prince George, Carson, Disputanta, Burrowsville, McKenney, Rohoic and Dinwiddie.

For additional information on events and resources at the Appomattox Regional Library System, visit www.arls.org or call 804-458-6329.

STEAM at the library

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting STREAM at the Hopewell library on June 17, the McKenney library on June 19 and the Prince George Library on June 20. The program on "Toys Galore!" begins at 4 p.m. at each library branch.