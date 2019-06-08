Petersburg's vote May 28 is a signal it does not condone councilor acting on his own against zoning for subsidized apartments

PETERSBURG — At the start of the May 7 City Council meeting, Councilor Charles Cuthbert was full of praise for the way councilors work together and lauded their working relationship.

By the end of that meeting, however, his colleagues did not appear to be sharing the love, as council voted to distance itself from Cuthbert for personal actions he has taken to block efforts by the city to allow a new multi-million dollar apartment project to go up on part of the former Brown & Williamson tobacco plant property.

Specifically, council wanted to point out a lawsuit filed by Cuthbert against the Petersburg Board of Zoning Appeals challenging its recommendation to rezone the parcel to allow for government-subsidized housing.

110 South Perry Street LLC owns the property, called South Line at Perry Place, and has developed it in stages. Its latest request is for a zoning amendment that would allow for about half of the planned 407 apartments to be paid for through Section 8 housing vouchers obtained by potential residents.

Sandy Graham, the development owner’s legal counsel, said his client has been trying to get the project moving for nine months.

“I just want you to know that this project is at a very important crisis point,” Graham said in a recent meeting with councilors.

While Graham did not go into specifics, it was clear that he was referencing Cuthbert’s lawsuit. Cuthbert, a lawyer, represented himself.

Last September, acting on his own behalf, Cuthbert asked Michelle Peters, Petersburg’s acting zoning administrator, for her interpretation of the issue.

The original agreement from 2010 had a five-year clause with 12 conditions. One of those conditions said that rental apartments could not be eligible for low-income housing tax credits – government funding used to lower costs to the developer, therefore providing cheaper rents. It also said that Section 8 housing vouchers could not be used in exchange for rent.

Eight years after that agreement was made, Peters said she interpreted the issue to be that since the clause had run out three years earlier, the owner was free to pursue government-subsidized housing.

The day she issued her interpretation, Cuthbert appealed it to the city Board of Zoning and Administration (BZA).

The BZA denied Cuthbert’s appeal, saying that only an “officer of the affected locality” is allowed to appeal.

Cuthbert then took the BZA to Circuit Court, and the property owner joined in the suit, asking for it to be dismissed for the same reason. The property owner claimed Cuthbert was “harassing” them, and threatened to sue Cuthbert for $7 million in lost income because they felt his actions were killing the project.

But the court ruled in Cuthbert's favor, saying that as a councilor, he meets the locality officer criteria. In the ruling, the court wrote that Cuthbert is “vitally interested in requiring compliance with land use decisions” as a member of council.

The final order also noted that the property owner “goes well beyond arguing the law and gets personal.” However, any suggestion of harassment is “a significant question to be addressed another day.”

That ruling is being challenged by the property owner in the Virginia Supreme Court, which has not issued a ruling yet.

At its May 28 council meeting, the lawmakers voted 5-1, with one member abstaining, to approve the zoning amendment for the subsidized housing. Cuthbert was the lone dissenter, repeating his reasons that subsidized housing would create increased criminal activity and fiscal spending.

Other councilors made it clear they did not support what Cuthbert tried to do in his lawsuit.

“I’m a descendant of a sharecropper that was raised in the Jim Crow South,” Mayor Samuel Parham said after the vote. “Not everyone in the South had equal opportunities, and we’re still challenging the battle for equal housing for those that cannot afford to have decent housing. You’ve got to realize that this thing is deeper than Petersburg, and it's nationwide. We have a lot of work to do and our job as councilmembers is to provide opportunities for everyone.”

Vice Mayor John Hart also chimed in.

“I’ve never been a huge fan of Pecan Acres, but it’s housing that’s needed in the city," Hart said. "Not everyone that are living in these apartments are on Section 8, it’s just affordable rent with what they have in their pocketbooks.”

Construction of South Line at Perry Place apartments is set to begin within the year. Meanwhile, everyone waits to see what the state’s high court rules on the lower court’s order.

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.