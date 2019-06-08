PETERSBURG — Petersburg National Battlefield will be hosting or sponsoring a variety of events in recognition of the 155th Anniversary of the Opening Attacks on Petersburg.

On Friday evening, June 14, author Gordon Rhea will discuss his book, “On to Petersburg: Grant and Lee June 4-15, 1864” at the Exchange Building, located at 15 W. Bank St. in Petersburg. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. In addition to discussing his book, Mr. Rhea will sign copies of his book which will be available for purchase. This event is sponsored by Petersburg National Battlefield.

According to the LSU Press website, "On to Petersburg" follows the Union army’s movement to the James River, the military response from the Confederates, and the initial assault on Petersburg, which Rhea suggests marked the true end of the Overland Campaign. Beginning his account in the immediate aftermath of Grant’s three-day attack on Confederate troops at Cold Harbor, Rhea argues that the Union general’s primary goal was not — as often supposed — to take Richmond, but rather to destroy Lee’s army by closing off its retreat routes and disrupting its supply chains. While Grant struggled at times to communicate strategic objectives to his subordinates and to adapt his army to a faster-paced, more flexible style of warfare, Rhea suggests that the general successfully shifted the military landscape in the Union’s favor.

On the rebel side, Lee and his staff predicted rightly that Grant would attempt to cross the James River and lay siege to the Army of Northern Virginia while simultaneously targeting Confederate supply lines. Rhea examines how Lee, facing a better-provisioned army whose troops outnumbered Lee’s two to one, consistently fought the Union army to an impasse, employing risky, innovative field tactics to counter Grant’s forces.

On Saturday, June 15, Petersburg National Battlefield and the Petersburg Preservation Task Force will present a walking tour of Blandford Cemetery. Featured in the walk will be visits to the gravesites of some of the Petersburg residents whose lives were forever changed when the Civil War arrived in Petersburg. The walk will coincide with the opening assaults on the city on June 15, 1864 when Union forces attacked the Confederate defenses around Petersburg. The free tour will begin at 7 p.m. at the Reception Center of Blandford Cemetery.

The tour begins at the Blandford Cemetery Reception Center located on Rochelle Lane in Petersburg. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Blandford Cemetery includes the graves of approximately 30,000 Confederate soldiers. Also on the grounds is historic Blandford Church which includes Tiffany stained glass windows which were dedicated to honor Confederate soldiers who fought in the war. For more information about this tour, contact Park Ranger Betsy Dinger at 804-732-3531 ext. 208 or at Elizabeth_Dinger@nps.gov.

In recognition of the opening assaults, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in Ranger-led tours, attend a lecture, and witness living history demonstrations on June 15 and 16.

The Eastern Front Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield is located at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg and is where Union troops made their first major attacks on the City of Petersburg in mid-June, 1864. For more information, call 804-732-3531.