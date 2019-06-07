KEYSER - With the help of Judy Dolechek, daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Dorsey, and other family members, Delegates Gary Howell and Ruth Rowan presented a sign Thursday which designates the portion of state Route 46 that coincides with Keyser's West Piedmont Street as the Chief Robert Edward Dorsey Memorial Highway.

KEYSER - With the help of Judy Dolechek, daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Dorsey, and other family members, Delegates Gary Howell and Ruth Rowan presented a sign Thursday which designates the portion of state Route 46 that coincides with Keyser’s West Piedmont Street as the Chief Robert Edward Dorsey Memorial Highway.

Dorsey, who served in the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department for 78 years, passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, at the age of 98.



