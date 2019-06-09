BLOOMINGTON - While many are residents were gathering on Memorial Day for barbecues and the first day of swimming in the backyard pool, two volunteers from the Westernport Heritage Society gathered at “The Wall” in Bloomington to clean up the memorial to those who have lost their lives over the years at the base of Backbone Mountain.

BLOOMINGTON - While many are residents were gathering on Memorial Day for barbecues and the first day of swimming in the backyard pool, two volunteers from the Westernport Heritage Society gathered at “The Wall” in Bloomington to clean up the memorial to those who have lost their lives over the years at the base of Backbone Mountain.

Tom Clayton and Mike Cleveland cleared out the brush and debris at the wall, which bears 26 crosses representing the large number of people who have fallen victim to the steep descent at Backbone.

According to Cleveland, the cleanup project is done biannually over Memorial day weekend, and took four hours and 45 minutes to complete.

As of now there are 26 crosses on the wall but the volunteers only have 20 names of the 26. They are still searching for the six names..

“Our plans will be to create a book on all we found and researched on the deaths of the wall,” Cleveland said. “I have found out over the years by talking to various family members, friends, and relatives of the deceased from all over the United States that the story never ends at the wall. It still as of today affects the lives of all these people who had known or are related to the victims.The story of the wall and the crosses continues on and on.”

Cleveland said they will continue their research until the six names are uncovered.

“We don't want to ever forget the lives that were lost at the wall,” he said.



