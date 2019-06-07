By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Time. For me, there just doesn't seem to be enough!

In a previous column, I had talked about all of the projects that I wanted to accomplish in my landscaping. Well, you know...it was an ambitious list.

So here I sit, worrying myself a "tad" because there are still tasks that needs to be completed and it is June 7th already!

While it is true that the dragonfly is completed out of stones as I wanted to do in my mother's Memorial Garden, I still have more flowers to purchase and get them planted. Oh, I always make my lists a little unreasonable...even unreachable. I'm a big dreamer, full of great expectations, and many times I set myself up for disappointment. Admittedly, one of my weaknesses. I want this, I want that, I hope to be able to do that...yep, that's me!

So, my landscaping project beckons. It won't happen this weekend, but next week I do have a good bit of free time during the day. I will make time for some flower shopping and rock shopping, and then get those flowers in the ground. The fruits and vegetables have been planted, and there will be pickle cucumbers, Big Boy tomatoes, green peppers, sweet banana peppers, strawberries and blueberries to enjoy this season.

After the remaining plants are in, the rock border and teeny lights will be completed! Finally. This season, there was a new garden put in my front yard in an area where my dad was unable to ever successfully grow flowers. It was an enormous project to prepare the area, which gets very little moisture, so that my impatiens could grow there. It looks like the garden will be beautiful with proper watering and fertilizing with Miracle Gro. This makes me very happy.

But, where does the time go? I watch my granddaughter five days a week, I'm trying to complete my book called, "Old Fella - Just A Cat,” I write this column every week and I write for Allegany Magazine, I'm involved with several nonprofit organizations and serve on the board of directors for two of them, I love to find time for baking, and help out in my community when I can.

Sometimes, there just is not enough time to get everything accomplished. I tend to set the bar rather high, and often overextend myself to try to get everything to work into my schedule. Many times, it is nearly impossible.

At this time in my life when I am retired and have the world at my fingertips, I am as busy as I was when I was working! Well, that may be somewhat of an exaggeration, but I still want to be involved in so many different things. That has never changed since I was about 8 years old!

Even at that young age, I was the type of child who wanted to do it all. I have always had a lot of interests...too many, some may say. But, even as a child, I wanted to do this, do that, be part of that, and be in charge of that. I was able to discover a lot about myself at that age, and being involved in girl scouting gave me an outlet for all of my creative interests. I will forever be grateful to my Girl Scout leaders for their encouragement and support of my eagerness to complete badge work.

At my age now, my brain is still full of so many ideas and things I want to start and finish. I feel like I am 40 years old in the prime of my life, but unfortunately, my body tells me otherwise. But, as long as I am able, I will find the time to do what I love - music, theatre, gardening, nonprofit volunteer work, writing, reading (oh, how I love to read, but rarely ever find the time for a book in my hands), public relations and more!

I would even love to get back to bike riding. Oh, I used to ride my bike day after day, and once even went on an adventure with one of my best friends Peggy - biking from Westernport to Stony Run Road in Keyser one day! Now THAT trip I will remember ALWAYS!! The main thing I remember was the trip to Keyser was fun...the trip home, not so much. Neither of us had ever traveled so many miles in one day.

But, I loved riding my bike, and I would love to be able to do it again. My doctor would never allow it, though. I would be fine riding the bike, but the risk of falling would not be good for my knees. My doctor was horrified when he found out that I was doing theatre productions on stage, but I still do them...on occasion. Shhhhhh...don't tell.

Well, speaking of time, it's time to wrap up this column. It's time to get ready for one of the most important things I have going on right now.

This weekend, I invite you to come to The Indie on Main, 15 N. Main St., Keyser to see the play "Steel Magnolias.” It opens tonight, 8 p.m. - with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. We will be serving a wonderful masterpiece of a cake - a red velvet with grey icin' Armadillo Cake - just like in the film. M & S Desserts and Bakery, Keyser, is creating the cake. Donni Clay will be cutting and serving the cake to all of the patrons attending opening night. "Steel Magnolias" continues its run at the Indie this weekend and next, and then will run for just two performances at Embassy Theatre, Cumberland - June 28 and 29.

Hope to see you there! I will be on stage playing the character of Clairee Belcher, and my fellow actors will be Delanie Blubaugh (Shelby), Jessica Miller (Annelle), Danise Whitlock (M'Lynn), Carrie Wolford (Truvy) and Danni Acord (ol' cranky Ouiser).

Squeeze out some time. It would be nice to see y'all there!

