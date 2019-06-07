The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department recently netted the largest cash seizure in county history after a traffic stop led officers to serve a warrant at residence in Millwood.

Mauricio Humberto Tola II, 40, 35 Aspen Way, Millwood, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His bond was set at $300,000.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Tola on Flatwoods Road and discovered a loaded firearm, as well as about $6,000 in cash. Further investigation indicated possible drug activity at his residence, said Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger.

A search of the residence produced a large quantity of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and prescription pills. Mellinger reported the total weight of the narcotics seized was over 15 pounds, not including a large number of THC vaporizer cartridges.

Investigators believe some of the drugs were shipped by mail to a “dummy” business in downtown Ravenswood that was set up as a front for drug trafficking.

The total amount of cash seized exceeded $80,000. Mellinger noted the previous record cash seizure in the county was just over $50,000 found several years ago during a methamphetamine investigation.

Officers also found numerous loaded handguns and rifles during the search and seized multiple vehicles.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, deputies C.R. Saltsgaver and S.C. Fisher, along with other members of the Jackson County Sheriffs Office and Jackson County Bureau of Investigation, served a search warrant at 35 Aspen Way in Millwood.

During the search, officers found two rooms in the basement with reinforced doors that were secured with digital combination deadbolts, according to a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court.

Officers forced open the doors and searched both rooms. One room, which was found to be a bedroom, contained a small safe in a closet. The safe contained a large quantity of cash.

The money was broken up into several different envelopes and banded into multiple amounts and denominations. The closet also contained several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Officers also found two electronic currency counting devices in the bedroom, as well as suspected methamphetamine and pills.

The second locked room in the residence was found to contain additional vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, as well as several hundred THC cartridges commonly used in vaporizers, the complaint alleges. Officers also found a vacuum-sealing machine.

A search of a third spare bedroom in the basement also yielded a large amount of vacuum sealed marijuana, the complaint states.