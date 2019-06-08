KEYSER - The Mineral County Museum, located on Carskadon Street in Keyser, will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in June.

In addition, the museum will be open Sunday, June 23, from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with the Minco Heritage Music Festival.

Any group or organization wishing to tour the museum at other times may make arranges by calling Dinah Courrier at 304-813-7473.













