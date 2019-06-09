FORT ASHBY, W.Va. —The Mineral County Fair kicks off its 70th year June 18 with a week packed with trucks, cowboys and some of the region's best musical entertainment.

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. —The Mineral County Fair kicks off its 70th year June 18 with a week packed with trucks, cowboys and some of the region's best musical entertainment.

Weekly passes are now on sale for the fair, which runs June 18-22 at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.

Grandstand attractions include bull riding and barrel racing, a truck pull, demolition derby and two nights of the four wheel drive Mud Bog.

The fair begins on June 18 with a return performance by country-gospel artist Josh Oldaker of Harrison County. Oldaker takes the stage at 7 p.m. along with young women vying for the title of Mineral County Fair Queen. At the grandstand, the Diamond J. Rodeo returns for a night of bucking bulls, clowns and barrel racing. Show time is 7 p.m.

“We're hoping Mother Nature cooperates this year,” fair chairman Bill Bradfield said. "Last year, storms forced the first-time-ever cancellation of the fair one night."

Bradfield said Cole Amusement Company is returning with a "great assortment of rides and games."

Weekly passes are on sale though June 18 at the Mineral County Extension Office, Keyser; M&T Bank, Fort Ashby; FNB, Fort Ashby; First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Short Gap, ATK and Keyser branches; Grady’s One Stop, Fort Ashby; and the Mineral County Fair Office.

On June 19, Frankfort Middle School's Teal Steel band will perform at 7 and 9 p.m. A new event, the Orlo Ink Truck Pulls, is set for 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

June 20 will see the demolition derby featuring 4- and 8-cylinder vehicles at 7 p.m. along with The Voice local singing talent competition at 7 p.m.

The stock and modified class Mug Bog is set for June 21 at 7 p.m. along with two performances by West Virginia's own award-winning Gospel Harmony Boys at 7 and 9 p.m. The 4-H and FFA Livestock auction begins at 6 p.m.

28 Speedway band will round out fair week on June 22 with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. along with the super stock and super modified classes of the Mud Bog at the grandstand. The grand feature parade will line up beginning at 3 p.m. June 22 on Dan’s Run Road. The parade will start at 4 p.m.

Gates and rides open June 18-21 at 6 p.m. On June 22, gates open at 5 p.m. after the parade with rides running at 5:30 p.m.

A pay-one-price fee includes gate admission, parking, all rides and stage and track entertainment. Fairgoers 62 and older are admitted each night for half price.

This year’s fair grand drawing takes place June 22 at 10 p.m. Tickets are available from any member of the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company and at the grand drawing booth.

To participate in the parade, contact Darren Puffinburger at dpuff37@gmail.com or call the fair office at 304-298-3712.

For information on the Mud Bog, call Jack Fullerton Promotions at 814-634-0916. For information on the Demolition Derby, call Larry Humbertson at 301-697-0142.

For information on Cole Amusement Co. rides, visit http://colerides.com/.

For additional information or to reserve commercial space in the exhibit hall, contact the fair office at 304-298-3712. More information also is available at www.mineralcountyfair.org.

Members of the fair board are Bill Bradfield, chairman; Matt Batchelor, assistant chairman; Helen Cheshire, secretary-treasurer; and John Dodrill and Darren Puffinburger, directors.

The Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company sponsors the fair.



