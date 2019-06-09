KEYSER - If you've spent any time around the football field, track, or inside the gym at Keyser High School these last four years, there's no doubt you've been impressed with and at times thrilled by the play of Brady Clay.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - If you’ve spent any time around the football field, track, or inside the gym at Keyser High School these last four years, there’s no doubt you’ve been impressed with and at times thrilled by the play of Brady Clay.

Wherever there has been success in football, track and basketball, Brady Clay has been there. You may not have heard him, but you’ve certainly seen him.

As the “lead by example” type, Clay’s positive influence and attitude has spread to his teammates. According to Keyser head football coach Sean Biser, “Brady became a lead by example type of player for us. Always quietly working to improve. His influence in the locker room was big for the culture of our program.”

Now Clay’s reputation as a leader and solid team player on the field and in the locker room will have a chance to spread, this time at the collegiate level as Clay takes the next step to further his academic and athletic careers. On Friday, May 31, surrounded by family, coaches Sean Biser and Mike Staggers, and principal Lois Spencer, Brady Clay signed to continue his academic and football careers at Fairmont State University.

“Brady is a very quiet young man, a good student, and he has a very positive attitude. Coaches look for student athletes with great character and that's exactly what they are getting with Brady. He is one of those kids that just does everything asked of him and then goes out and does extra. He was one of our leading rushers and our success on the field was directly related to his play making ability,” Coach Biser said of Clay.

The talented Clay has been recruited at the running back position for Fairmont State, and Coach Biser believes that position aligns with Clay’s experience and versatile skillset, “Brady is a fantastic athlete. He has been successful in multiple sports here at Keyser; I believe that willingness to compete will be huge for him at the next level. He has great vision and his ability to catch the ball is huge.”

Clay was instrumental in helping lead Keyser to an impressive 9-3 record in 2018. After a successful regular season that saw Golden Tornado victories over Berkeley Springs, Weir, Jefferson, Hampshire, Man, Allegany, Frankfort and Mountain Ridge, Keyser defeated Wayne 28-8 in first-round playoff action, before falling to Bluefield.

In his successful senior campaign, from the running back position, Clay rushed for 1,027 yards on 111 carries (9.25 average), scoring 13 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Clay had 38 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Football is a game Brady Clay has played nearly his whole life, and along the way he’s made an impact at every level, building memories for himself and others as the years have progressed. According to Clay, “I started playing football when I was six years old. My favorite memory is having an interception in the Super Bowl my first year of A-team and winning the Super Bowl.”

Clay’s memories and impact moments certainly didn’t stop in the Pee Wee or Youth League ranks, his high school career has prepared him for the next level. “Playing at Keyser will make the transition to college football a little easier, because the way we practice is just like the colleges do,” he explains.

In preparation for the start of the college season, Clay is training and preparing to hit the ground running. “Fairmont has sent me a workout to do to prepare for fall camp,” Clay explains.

Why Fairmont? According to Clay, “I picked Fairmont because it’s a great school and the coaches were constantly in touch with me, treating me like family. I plan on majoring in physical therapy and hope to be a sports trainer in the future.”

If Clay makes the most of his time at Fairmont as he did at Keyser High School, no doubt he’ll make good on those aspirations. He looks back at his academic and athletic careers at Keyser with fondness, and acknowledges the great foundation they’ve given him as he heads off to college. “The teachers at Keyser have been amazing, helping me with all the tools I needed to make sure I’m prepared for Fairmont.”

Clay carries with him to Fairmont quite a fan club, comprised of the many Black and Gold-clad fans that have come to appreciate his hard work and talent, and a supportive family that have been by his side every step of the way. “My biggest supporters are my mom, dad, brother and sister; everything I do is for them.”

As Clay transitions to the collegiate level, he’ll carry with him a proven track record of success with and a solid foundation gained within the walls and on the courts, track and field at Keyser High School. Building on these successes and solid foundation, Clay will continue to soar as a Fairmont State Falcon.











