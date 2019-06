KEYSER - The Helping Hands Benefit outdoor concert has been re-scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Keyser Presbyterian Church due to expected rain on Sunday.

KEYSER - The Helping Hands Benefit outdoor concert has been re-scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Keyser Presbyterian Church due to expected rain on Sunday.

Entertainment will be provided by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio.

Refreshments will be available.