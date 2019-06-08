KEYSER - Since the Keyser City Council approved contracting with a company to seek out unlicensed contractors operating within the city limits, Keyser has added a total of $7,396.61to its coffers.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Datamax, a company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, specializes in capturing lost revenues for municipalities by targeting those contractors who do not purchase the required city license enabling them to legally operate within the city.

“Often, companies come in to town, conduct business and leave without paying a business license on the revenue generated. These revenues are not captured, which means the municipality is losing money every day. The Datamax team are experts in capturing lost revenues,” the company states on its website.

According to the website, Datamax contacts the businesses in question and “works with them to submit an application and pay applicable fees due, including any late penalties.”

Datamax’s fee for the service is a percentage of the money collected.

According to city administrator Buck Eagle, since contracting with Datamax in January, Keyser’s share has been $942.09 in February; $3,262.95 in March; $1,055.79 in April; and $2,135.78 in May.

“The total number of new vendors over this four-month period has been 25,” he said.



