Prince George High School seniors walk the halls of their former elementary school to inspire the future graduating classes

PRINCE GEORGE — Fifty Class of 2019 Prince George High School seniors arrived by school bus in their graduation gowns to march down the halls of their past at South Elementary School.

It's all part of a program to bring graduating seniors back to the elementary schools they attended to let the current students there that dreams can be achieved.

“The idea is to let elementary students know the goal is to finish high school, and hopefully, when they look at the seniors it will inspire them to be like one of them and finish high school,” said Renee Williams, the Prince george school superintendent.

It was not just the kids who took part, as former staff members and teachers also were invited to stand and cheer their former students.

"This is the first time the school has hosted this event," said Robin Pruett, a retired South Elementary principal.

The halls were buzzing with laughter and excitement waiting for the seniors to arrive.

While “Pomp and Circumstance” played over the loudspeaker, students held up brightly colored congratulatory posters they designed themselves. Students cheered and clapped while the Class of 2019 marched down their halls.

The seniors beamed with pride and gave high-fives, side-fives and hugs along the way. The seniors also stopped to hug former teachers.

When asked what he thought of the seniors marching down the halls, fifth-grader Nikloas Quinata answered, “I thought it was really good, and when everyone was cheering for them, it made me happy for the teenagers.”

Senior Caleb George smiled while holding three pieces of art presented to him by students. “Check out this one with a ninja on it,” he said.

George said South Elementary School looked much smaller than he remembered, especially the gymnasium.

"It’s weird because I remember looking up at high-schoolers and never imagining myself getting there one day,” added George.

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.