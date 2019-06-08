CHARLESTON, WV – Beginning this weekend, a new law will allow certain types of businesses to serve alcohol to customers on Sundays as early as 10 a.m. statewide.

The change is a result of the passage of Senate Bill 561, which was signed by Gov. Jim Justice in March during the 2019 legislative session.

The option to serve alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays applies to Class A on-premises retailers who have one of the following types of WVABCA licenses: private club, private resort hotel, private hotel, private golf course, private 9-hole golf course, tavern, private wine restaurant, private wine spa, private bed and breakfast, private wine professional/college stadiums, fairs and festivals, one day charitable events, and approved floorplan extensions.

In addition, distilleries, mini-distilleries, wineries, farm wineries and resident brewers may conduct complimentary on-premises sampling beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. However, no bottle sales may commence until 1 p.m.





