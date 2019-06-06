KEYSER - Dannagale Acord of Elk Garden makes her directorial debut with one of America's most beloved plays "Steel Magnolias" - exclusively presented by The Grant County Bank - opening Friday at The Indie on Main and running two consecutive weekends, June 7-16. Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Indie is located at 15 N. Main Street, Keyser. Originally built as a movie house in the 1930s, it has been restored as a place in the community for live productions, music, art classes, movies, private parties, open mics and more.

To celebrate opening night, patrons will be treated to a slice of M & S Desserts' freshly baked creation of an Armadillo cake ("with grey icin'").

"Some may remember this part in the movie when grouchy ol' Ouiser cuts off a big slice for Drum and gives him the rump and the tail. So funny!" says executive producer Steve Settimi.

The complimentary red velvet Armadillo cake will be available throughout the evening Friday.

The play opens with discussion of Shelby's wedding day to her fiancé, Jackson, in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin at Truvy's in-home beauty parlour where the women regularly gather. It covers events over the next three years with Shelby's Type 1 diabetes and how the women interact at times with conflict but in the end resolved friends: Shelby's decision to have a child despite the complication that could result from her condition, Clairee's friendship with the curmudgeon Ouiser; Annelle's transformation from a shy, anxious newcomer in town to a good-time girl then repentant revival-tent Christian; and Truvy's relationships with the men in her family. Although the main storyline involves Shelby, her mother M'Lynn, and Shelby's medical battles, the underlying group-friendship among all six women is prominent throughout the drama

At each performance, there will be a raffle of a Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake - referred to in the "Steel Magnolias" film starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Darryl Hannah, and Julia Roberts.

In addition, there will be freshly-baked slices of Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake for sale at the concession stand during each stage performance.

Cast and crew:

Truvy Jones: Carrie Wolford

Annelle Dupuy Desoto: Jessica Miller

Clairee Belcher: Trish Morgan

Shelby Eatenton Latcherie: Delanie Blubaugh

M'Lynn Eatenton: Danise Whitlock

Ouiser Boudreaux: Danni Acord

Stage Manager: Vicki Wilt

Costumer: Danise Whitlock

Lighting/Sound Director: Jaiden Courrier

Official Photographer: Kristi Sowers

Official Videographer: Tyrin Musser

Another feature that The Indie is offering is a "Dinner and a Show" package with Candlewyck Inn, Keyser.

The package includes a delicious Southern dinner, with tickets to "Steel Magnolias,” VIP seating, a complimentary slice of Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake and autographed playbills and photo opportunities with the cast.

Call or message The Candlewyck for advance tickets and dinner reservations, and ask for the "Steel Magnolias Special" at 304-788-6594, or visit Candlewyck's Facebook page.

For more information or to make reservations or purchase tickets, call The Indie on Main at 304-359-4254. You can also get more information by visiting the theater on Facebook. Tickets will also be available at the theater for each performance until sold out.







