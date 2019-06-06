MARTINSBURG – Gypsy Rene Winkler, of Keyser, has admitted to her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

MARTINSBURG – Gypsy Rene Winkler, of Keyser, has admitted to her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Winkler, 26, pled guilty last week to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Winkler admitted to distributing methamphetamine fin March 2018 in Hampshire County.

Winkler faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.







