By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

It has been quite awhile since I’ve been able to share some “Bits & Pieces” with you, and I apologize.

This time of year is always busy, busy, busy and this year has certainly been no exception!

So, without further ado, here are some “Bits & Pieces” of what’s been happening in our little corner of the world in recent weeks:

- Swimming lessons will be offered for ages 5 and up for three weeks this summer at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool. The cost is $50 and those interested in signing their children up should call the Keyser City Office or Parks and Recreation commissioner William Zacot.

- Keyser’s downtown is now dressed up with new trash cans and flower pots on the lamp posts, thanks to the efforts of Beautification commissioner Jennifer Junkins and Elon Patterson of Minnich’s Flower Shop, who supplied the flowers.

In addition, the new digital welcome sign has been placed on the back of the amphitheater at Brooks Park, thanks to the efforts of Zacot and city employees.

A second sign will be placed at an as-yet undetermined spot for visitors coming into Keyser via Memorial Bridge.

- The Keyser City Council gave permission for the 30th annual Kiwanis 5K Run on Saturday, July 6, on Harley O. Staggers Drive. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

- The Keyser Volunteer Fire Department announced that Tim Evans has been elected to serve the department once again as chief. Since that is a position that must be approved by the Keyser City Council, the item will be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting on June 12.

- The Keyser City Council gave permission for the local Girl Scouts to hold an evening summer camp at Brooks Park June 8-10.

- Organizer Ralph Broadwater reported that 74 cars and 22 vendors participated in the Save the Keyser Pool Car Show held May 18 in downtown Keyser. Approximately $2,400 was raised after expenses were paid.

- City employees Jim Hannas and Teddy Nester are now identifying properties in need of cleaning up, removing debris and junked vehicles in order to comply with city ordinances.

They will present the information to the city council, who will in turn have the Keyser Police Department tag the property. At that time the property owner will have 10 days to comply or further action will be taken.

- In approving the proposed budget for Fiscal 2020, the Mineral County Board of Education approved maintaining the following allocations for outside agencies:

WVU Extension Service $18,000

K-9 Officer program $3,000

Highland Arts Unlimited $5,000

Mineral County Library (includes Keyser, Fort Ashby and Burlington libraries) $25,000

Piedmont Library $5,000

Mineral County Health Department $3,000

- The next Mineral County Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m.; the next Keyser City Council meeting is Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.; and the next Mineral County Board of Education meeting is Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m.



Liz Beavers can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info







