CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal attorneys want West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his son to pay $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions against a family company that only serves to hide them from liability.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge to rule Jim and Jay Justice be held liable for Justice Energy Co.'s 2016 fines. Stuart says the Justices are "alter egos" of the company, which an investigation determined is a shell corporation that owns and pays for virtually nothing while directing its revenues to other entities.

Stuart says the Justices use the company to avoid any liability for personal decision and actions taken through subsidiary companies. The sanctions stem from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach and unjust enrichment complaint.

